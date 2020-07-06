MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

