Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €33.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.49 ($38.75).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

EPA SGO opened at €33.04 ($37.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.22 and its 200-day moving average is €30.19. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a one year high of €52.40 ($58.88).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.