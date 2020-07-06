MOAC (MOAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $46,712.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, MOAC has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One MOAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68. MOAC has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $46,712.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . The official website for MOAC is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

