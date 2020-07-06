Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $20.07. 28,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,400. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 574,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

