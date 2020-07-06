Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,140. The firm has a market cap of $303.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

