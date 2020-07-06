LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Tops $644,902.05

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $644,902.05 and approximately $5,395.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,289,850 coins and its circulating supply is 9,282,617 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

