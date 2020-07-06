Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

LOW traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $136.26. 1,301,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

