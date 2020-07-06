LockTrip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,226.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $24,226.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015435 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004807 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

