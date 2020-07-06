Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research firms have commented on LOB. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,992. The company has a market capitalization of $569.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

