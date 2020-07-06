Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) versus Lexington Realty Trust (NASDAQ:LXP) Financial Analysis

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lamar Advertising and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20 Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.35% 31.25% 6.01% Lexington Realty Trust 82.95% 18.04% 8.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 3.82 $372.11 million $5.80 11.46 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.60 $279.91 million $0.80 13.53

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Lexington Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

