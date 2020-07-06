Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 47.8% in June

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 11,810,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,984,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,892,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $987.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

