Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.83.

TSE:KL opened at C$56.17 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

