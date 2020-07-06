Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 230,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

