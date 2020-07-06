Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

JEN opened at €23.08 ($25.93) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of €29.55 ($33.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

