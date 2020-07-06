Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.29 ($111.56).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €70.60 ($79.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.34. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($112.36).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

