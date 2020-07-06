Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($301.12) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €251.32 ($282.38).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €241.40 ($271.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €247.36. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

