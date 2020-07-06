Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%.
In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $128,000.
Shares of JACK traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.