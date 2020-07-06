Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of JACK traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

