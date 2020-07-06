Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Down 41.5% in June

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,286. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.45 million, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

