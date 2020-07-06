iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.