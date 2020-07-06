iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

