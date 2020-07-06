iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.93. 122,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

