iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 279,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 128,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 550,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

