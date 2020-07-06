IoTeX Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $32.42 million and $6.67 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.04 or 0.05146340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

