Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

Danone (EPA: BN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($77.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($75.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.55. Danone SA has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.