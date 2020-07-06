Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

7/6/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/2/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/8/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/29/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/11/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $50.33. 136,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,302. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

