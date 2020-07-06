Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Inpex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF remained flat at $$60.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155. Inpex has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67.

