HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,885. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $553.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.