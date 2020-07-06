Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,679. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

