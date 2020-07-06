Head to Head Analysis: theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) vs. Pra Group (OTCMKTS:PRAA)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and Pra Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Pra Group $1.02 billion 1.73 $86.16 million $1.89 20.49

Pra Group has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Pra Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74% Pra Group 8.80% 7.76% 2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for theglobe.com and Pra Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Pra Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pra Group has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Pra Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pra Group is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Pra Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, indicating that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pra Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pra Group beats theglobe.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

