Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. 156,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,391. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.