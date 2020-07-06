Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greif stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

Get Greif alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.