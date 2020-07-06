Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

