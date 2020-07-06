Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 53 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 44 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 49.64.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

