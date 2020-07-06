GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 46% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1.63 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.04 or 0.05146340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

