GeoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $825,248.88 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $825,248.88 and approximately $65.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00467212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,364.39 or 1.00952861 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004669 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

