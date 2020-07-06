Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.43. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

