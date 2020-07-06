Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $13.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,523. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

