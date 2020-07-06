Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$24.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

FTG stock opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$4.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$61,519.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 744,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,642,504.50.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

