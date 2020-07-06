Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ferroglobe by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 423,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 15,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.22 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.79%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

