Exosis Market Cap Reaches $24,608.21 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Exosis has a total market cap of $24,608.21 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,288.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.02566751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.02553232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00467892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00692643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00063457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00588270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 574,014 coins and its circulating supply is 409,014 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

