EXMR (EXMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

