Exfo (EXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million.

Shares of EXF opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Exfo has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95.

EXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Exfo from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

