EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $556,275.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $143,522.61 and approximately $556,275.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00096780 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00341051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000518 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016145 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012022 BTC.

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

