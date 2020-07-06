Ether Zero (ETZ) One Day Volume Tops $58,380.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $794,657.54 and approximately $58,380.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.34 or 0.02569474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 213,034,343 coins and its circulating supply is 171,004,930 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.