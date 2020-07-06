Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $161,796.42 and $11,292.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

