Espers (ESP) Market Cap Achieves $823,895.16

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $823,895.16 and approximately $543.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Espers has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00746646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.02131637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00180100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00156924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,362.63 or 1.00793890 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.