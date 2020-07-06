Endor Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187,368.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $187,368.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Coinall and DEx.top. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00747397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00180317 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

