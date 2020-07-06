Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 379,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ELGX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 16,397,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,445. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Endologix has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endologix by 298.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Endologix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Endologix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endologix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

