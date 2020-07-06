EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 95,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at $830,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 505,949 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 53.1% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.68.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 10,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

