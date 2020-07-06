Ellevest Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,747. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $224.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

